Boy rescued after getting locked in Telford house

By Nick Humphreys | Wellington | News | Published:

A small boy had to be rescued after accidentally getting locked in a Telford house.

The youngster became trapped at home in Rutland Green, Wellington, on Monday evening.

Firefighters from Wellington were despatched at 7.22pm and used small gear to gain entry to the property and release the boy.

A Shropshire Fire spokeswoman said: "Crews gained entry to property to release small child who had accidentally become locked inside."

