Wellington band plays in Paris for ceremony

Wellington Brass Band performed to a large audience at the Jardins de Luxembourg bandstand.

The award-winning band was visiting Chatenay-Malabry, just south of Paris, with other members of the Wellington Twinning Association.

Mayor Anthony Lowe, who joined the group, said that they played for more than an hour, finishing with Les Marseillaises, God Save The Queen, and an encore by popular request.

Pride

“The audience could not get enough of them – as Mayor of Wellington I felt so proud,” he said, adding that the band put on another concert in Chatenay-Malabry.

The band and the mayor will also be attending the annual civic service on Sunday, June 30, at All Saints Church in Wellington at 6.30pm.

The service will include presentation of awards, hymns and a choir, and all residents of Wellington and friends are welcome.