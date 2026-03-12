Petition set up against plans for children's home in Shropshire town

Walsall-based Saje Care Group has submitted an application for a three-bedroom detached property in Admirals Way to be turned into a care home for vulnerable children in Shropshire and beyond.

In a planning statement, Ben Embrey, of Base Architecture and Design, said the firm’s goal “is to provide safe and tailored care to a better standard for children, mainly suffering from traumatic backgrounds".

“Due to the nature of these children’s individual needs, a safe, residential setting is the best environment for them to be cared for, with the intention being to create an environment which represents more of a typical family setting than the majority of more densely populated children's homes,” said Mr Embrey.

Saje Care Group wants to turn a property in Admirals Way, Shifnal, into a children's home. Picture: Google

“Due to the fact that the property's primary aim is to provide an enhanced level of care and accommodation, the home will be operated in a very similar manner to that of an ordinary family home.”

Mr Embrey said that if the plans are approved the property will be occupied by a maximum of three children on a long-term basis, with a minimum of two qualified care staff.

“In order to increase security and safety, at least one of the care staff is required to be awake and alert at all times,” he said.

“As the aim is to provide a safe and stable environment, a high turnover of children occupying the property is not anticipated, and any children that reside in the property would benefit from an environment which will become familiar and safe.”

The existing access driveway and parking arrangements will all remain unaffected by the proposals, said Mr Embrey, with provision for three vehicles. Meanwhile, shift changeovers would be staggered.

Out of 32 comments lodged about the plans, 31 are against the scheme.

One person who has objected is Jo Wooton, who has also set up an online petition. Her concerns are centred on highway safety and parking, noise and disturbance, amenity and privacy, and "lack of required evidence".

Shifnal Town Council has a “neutral” position, with no comments made. Anyone who wishes to see the plans, or make a comment, can do so on Shropshire Council’s planning portal (reference number 26/00240/COU).