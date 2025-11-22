The popular farm shop, based at Norton near Shifnal was packed out with local producers and visitors all looking to grab themselves a unique Christmas gift.

The event, which takes place across Saturday and Sunday, has become a favourite fixture in the venue's packed calendar of events.

Graeme Manton, Estate Director at Apley said: "It is about our eighth year and it has been getting bigger every year.

Molly Hooper from Wrekin Soap.

"This is definitely the best one in terms of the number of stalls."

Mr Manton said they had seen excitement from the public in the run-up to the event, which has become an important part of people's Christmas preparations.

Jenny Mainwaring of Severn Ash.

He said: "We see it on Facebook with people saying 'I am definitely going to pop in'. It has almost become for some people an every-year thing."