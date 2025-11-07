'Protect Shifnal': Campaigners' plea amid latest housing plans for the town

The comments from Shifnal Matters come as the town is the focus of a number of housing plans - with more than 250 fresh houses planned.

There are currently four proposals at various stages.

They include plans from Catesby Estates for around 200 homes on 16 acres of agricultural land at New Park Farm to the north of Revells Rough, and to the southeast of the town.

The site sits next to an existing Taylor Wimpey development known as the Thomas Beddoes estate.

Taylor Wimpey itself is proposing a further 57 homes on land to the south of the Thomas Beddoes estate.

Both developments would be accessed off the existing estate road off the A464.

Meanwhile DBA estates is planning 34 homes for the site of Shifnal's abandoned swimming pool project on land to the north of Watts Drive.

The site is a strip between the M54 and Taylor Wimpey housing built off Haughton Road.

Shropshire Homes is also planning 69 houses on a site to be accessed off Admirals Close, to the north of the town.

Shifnal Matters' comments come after the latest proposal from Catesby Estates was revealed.

The organisation has also highlighted as-yet undecided plans for 800 homes in near-by Albrighton, and the potential impact on local schools.

Group member Tony Jemmett said there are significant concerns about the impact of continuing development on the town's infrastructure.

He said: "This development will erode some of Shifnal's prime agricultural land and has cited unacceptable options for entry to the new houses that will cause a traffic concern within the current Thomas Beddows estate.

"There appears to have been no greenbelt review as yet nor any indication of what contribution these developers intend to make towards vital services in the town.

"These 200 houses would potentially mean up to 400 extra cars on our roads and a further 600 to 800 residents.

"With Shifnal schools over subscribed and children already travelling to schools out of the area, adding further families to the town can only mean this situation getting worse.

"Shifnal Matters urges Shropshire Council to protect Shifnal from speculative development until their new plan is in place.

"Shifnal has already been the victim of overdevelopment in past plans and still hasn't recovered from the huge growth in the town, with the increase in residents already putting a strain on schools, doctors and roads.”