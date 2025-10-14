Shifnal road to close for resurfacing later this month - here's when

Coppice Green Lane, between Alder Road and the A5 (Watling Street), will be resurfaced between Monday, October 27, and Friday, October 31.

Shropshire Council has confirmed the road will be closed each day from 9.30am to 4pm while the work is carried out.

During the closures, a signed diversion route will be in place. The council said access and egress for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when it is safe to do so.

Residents are being urged not to park on the road during the day while the works are in progress.

The council also reminded residents that all planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any updates will be displayed on the yellow advance warning signs and on One Network website.

Further information can be found on the One Network roadworks website, using reference 4301343.