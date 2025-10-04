New plans revealed for 47-bed care home on the edge of Shifnal

Khaira & Plant Ltd has submitted plans for the scheme adjacent to a recent housing development off Lamledge Lane.

Paul Burton, of AP Architecture Ltd, said the site has been vacant for a period of time, and has not yet been developed.

The aim is to create a modern dementia care unit which will be built to exceed current standards, and provide an appropriate environment within which quality care can be delivered to the residents.

“The proposed development looks to create a strong built frontage to Lamledge Lane, ensuring that the building faces towards the street, and create a good level of visual interest, whilst providing secure boundaries to the site,” said Mr Burton.

“Sustainability is part of the proposed development, from start to finish, which will ensure it will be integral to the scheme design, with building design taking a fabric-first approach that responds to site orientation.”

Khaira & Plant Ltd has targeted a vacant piece of land next to a housing development off Lamledge Lane, Shifnal to create a 47-bed care home. Picture: AP Architecture Ltd

There will be direct access to the site from Lamledge Lane, added Mr Burton, while there will also be pedestrian and cycle access. Level and disabled access will be provided throughout the development.

There will also be separate bin stores for refuse and recycling, which will include wash-down facilities.

“The proposed development of a specialist care facility in this location is ideally suited in many ways, both in terms of the location and its proposed form,” said Mr Burton.

“The design, layout and scale compliment and fit well within the surrounding context and is not detrimental to the area within which the development is located.

“The proposed development will ensure that the local communities have access to the specialist dementia care this home can bring.

“It will ensure that the residents’ quality of life is greatly enhanced within a comfortable, and an ideal location, within an established community with whom they can maintain their links and involvement.

“The scheme is designed to ensure that the future viability of the home is secure and that it is able to meet the increasing demanding needs of its future residents.

“The proposed redevelopment of this sustainable site represents a carefully considered scheme that will help deliver a new community facility for the local community as well as having associated employment and housing benefits.

“There is both an identified local need for quality care accommodation in the local area as well as extending the job opportunities for local people.”

Anyone who wishes to comment on the plans (reference number 25/03507/FUL on Shropshire Council's planning portal) can do so by October 21.