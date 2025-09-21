Shropshire snapper seals move to new premises to support expanding photography business

Natalie Jayne Photography will be based in the courtyard at Apley Farm Shop in Norton, on the A442 between Telford and Bridgnorth, from Tuesday (September 23).

Owner Natalie Jayne Poole has been based in Shifnal since setting up the business in 2013, but says the move to larger premises on the Apley Estate will allow her to offer more sessions to clients - as well as streamlining her workflow.

A planned gallery space will also showcase examples of Natalie’s Photography photo sessions and she plans to make the space usable by the local art community during her holidays, enabling them to showcase and sell their art work with a pop up gallery in her absence.

Natalie Jayne Poole at her new premises at Apley Estate

Natalie said: “I feel really fortunate to be moving to Apley and they have been really helpful to make the space what I need it to be, they have been very willing to invest and it enables me to be a long-term tenant.

“I wanted to be part of a community and Apley is a destination place where people go to enjoy a whole morning or a whole day, so it has got a lot of added value for my current customers and for new customers it gives them the opportunity to get to know me first with an informal chat in the gallery.

“For example, a family could book a baby photoshoot and then go to the playbarn or existing Apley customers could utilise my services during their dog park booking with an outdoor dog photography session. Apley is the perfect next step for my growing business, we will complement the range of services already on offer by providing both B2B and B2C photography services.

“This space will be designed to allow me to work more seamlessly from one set to another; everything will be where I need it to be which means I will be moving things around less, working much more efficiently and be able to see more customers too.”

Natalie has always worked by herself, but as the gallery will be open seven days a week the business has now taken on new member of staff Jenny Thompson, who has a wealth of experience in working with children, education and art galleries.

She also would like to work with businesses and colleges who may be interested to utilise the studio space occasionally.

To facilitate the move, landlords at Apley Estate have knocked down a wall, increased the height of the ceiling, laid new flooring and installed a sink to create what they say is the perfect space for Natalie’s studio and gallery.

“We are delighted to welcome Natalie Jayne Photography to our Farm Shop Courtyard," said Linda Harris, business development manager at Apley.

“They are a welcome addition to the community here and one that we think our customers will be really pleased to see and make use of.

“We were more than happy to make the alterations needed for Natalie’s studio and gallery and look forward to a long working relationship ahead.”

Natalie Jayne Photography will have a drop-in open day on Sunday, September 28 where people are invited to look around the new location, explore the gallery, and celebrate the move. You can learn about the business on the website www.njphotography.co.uk.