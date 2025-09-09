Veteran takes on gruelling 50-mile challenge with 50lbs on his back to support Shropshire boxing gym

Jack Jackson, who served nearly 20 years in the military, is using the challenge to give back to Brightstar Boxing Academy in Shifnal, where he now volunteers as a coach. Funds raised will help the gym buy essential kit such as boxing gloves and pads for local youngsters to use.

Jack was discharged from the army in September last year following multiple operational tours in Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Iraq. He was diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety, and depression, and struggled to adjust to civilian life.

You can support his fundraising efforts here

However, with support from The Poppy Factory and its navigator service, he was able to secure his volunteering role at the boxing gym.

Now, determined to support the club, Jack is taking on the tough month-long fundraising challenge, and has already raised £655 so far - more than 80 per cent of his £800 target.

Jack said: "I found it difficult to adjust to civilian life and find a job where I feel I serve a purpose. I’m quite old school, so asking for help from other people is not something I would normally do. I like to try to sort things out myself, but sometimes that isn’t easy.

Jack Jackson is walking and jogging 50 miles in September carrying 50lbs to raise funds for a local boxing gym

"Because I’m a single dad, I was limited in how much coaching I could do over the summer, but I can be more committed in the autumn. I have decided to walk and jog 50 miles while carrying 50lbs throughout September, raising funds to help the gym buy essential equipment like boxing gloves.

"I know I’m capable of it from my time in the army, although when I first put 50lb on my back it was heavier than I remembered. I’m being realistic with how much distance I’m covering, and I’ve given myself the whole of September to complete the 50 miles. I’m planning to do the final mile climbing The Wrekin, and Joe, who runs Brightstar, has said he will do it with me."

Jack said walking has helped to improve his own mental health and motivation.

He added: "Walking is good for my mental health. Before this I was quite sedentary and found it difficult to stay motivated. I think it’s important not to limit your challenges, but to challenge your limits."

Jack joined the Army in 2000, serving in the Royal Green Jackets before becoming part of The Rifles in 2007.

After leaving in 2013, he rejoined in 2019, serving with the Military Provost Guard Service, providing security at bases.

Tracie Wharton, who has supported Jack through The Poppy Factory’s navigator service, joined Jack for part of his walk on Monday (September 8), and praised his determination.

"Jack knew he would enjoy volunteering as a boxing coach, so it was rewarding to support him in achieving that goal," she said.

"It’s great to see him tackling this new commitment with such determination and I was pleased to have the chance to join him for part of his fundraising challenge. He’s taking great steps forward in every sense."

The Poppy Factory helps veterans and their families on their journey towards employment. Further information can be found here.