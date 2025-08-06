Firefighters called after two cars collide on road near Shifnal
Emergency crews were called to a road near Shifnal after two cars collided.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a road traffic collision in Tong near Shifnal at around 8.37pm yesterday (August 5).
One fire crew was mobilised to the scene. Reports from the fire service said two cars were involved in a collision.
Firefighters made both vehicles safe. No persons were trapped in either of the vehicles.
Fire crews were finished at the scene by 8.52pm.