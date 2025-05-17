'Eviction notice' served at award-winning Shifnal Balti takeaway restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The so-called '14-day notice' pinned to the door of the Shifnal Balti restaurant in Broadway, Shifnal this week confirmed that the tenants had two weeks to arrange "for the removal of personal belongings" from the premises.

"All items remaining after this notice has expired will be disposed of," said the notice, which included contact details for estate agents Fields of Shifnal Ltd.

The notice was dated Thursday, May 15, 2025.