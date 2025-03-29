Fire crew called to crash between Telford and Shifnal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service vehicle was dispatched to Priorslee Road, west of Shifnal, at 10.22pm on Friday (March 28).

A spokesperson for the fire service said the crash had involved one vehicle, which firefighters on the scene made safe.

The incident was under control by 10.46pm.

