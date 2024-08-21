Serious crash shuts county A-road - police warn closure could be 'some time'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers said the crash had taken place on the road to the south of Shifnal.

In an update on social media they said the road is currently closed between the Echoes Hill and Allscott junctions.

The post also asks drivers to avoid the area, warning the road is likely to be closed for some time.

A post from West Mercia Police said: "The A442 is currently closed between the Echoes Hill junction to the Allscott junction, Shropshire, due to a serious collision.

"Please find an alternative route as this part of the road will remain closed for some time."