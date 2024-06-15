King's Birthday Honours: Tables turned on woman normally recommending county residents

Mrs Wynn, who lives near Shifnal, has received the OBE in the King's Birthday Honours List, in recognition of her public service and charitable support.

Appointed as the county's Vice Lord Lieutenant in 2021, Mrs Wynn previously worked for the probation service for 20 years.

After finishing as a senior manager with the service in 2000 Mrs Wynn and her husband set up the firm TTC, which has become the country's leading provider of training for those who commit speeding, drink driving, or other road offences.

After selling the company Mrs Wynn and her husband set up the Wynn Foundation, a charity that gives grants to individuals and organisations predominantly in Shropshire.