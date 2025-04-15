Farm machinery business near Telford lodges plans for demolition and 'major upgrade' of workshops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The proposal would see "not fit for purpose" workshops demolished at Hem Manor Farm, Kemberton near Telford as part of plans to consolidate the site's existing business activities into a "secure, modern, single multipurpose building".

Approval for a scheme to replace the existing commercial storage and workshop building with a new workshop, parts store, office and reception building for Keith Davies Agricultural was granted in 2014 - but work never started on the development and the permission lapsed.

Approving the scheme in 2014, Council officers said the site had a "clearly defined agricultural use" and was "confined within an existing working site", concluding it was not an inappropriate development in green-belt land.

According to the plans, the proposed new unit is larger than the previously approved building, with an overall increase of approximately 147 square metres compared to the 2014 scheme.

However a planning statement issued on behalf of applicant Mr Rob Cooke says the greater scale of the building would be physically offset by a number of the buildings on the site being demolished.