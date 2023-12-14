Paramedics called to Shifnal crash

The one-vehicle collision happened on the A464 Knowles Bank at around 7.10pm on Wednesday.

The ambulance service, firefighters and police officers were all sent to the scene. Fire crews used cutting equipment to make the vehicle safe.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shifnal.

"Small gear and Holmatro tools used to make one saloon vehicle safe."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update