Bus service in Shrewsbury to continue operating for another year

Lakeside Coaches has been awarded a new contract to continue operating the 'number 20' Radbrook bus service until August next year.

The service is currently operated by Lakeside Coaches under a contract that runs until July 31.

The extension has been funded by government bus service improvement funding that was awarded to Shropshire Council.

The council said the service will be reviewed again in August 2026.

Meanwhile, the authority added that the 113/114/115/116 service – Bridgnorth to Shifnal/Telford via Beckbury, Badger and Kemberton – will continue operating until August 2030, using its existing timetable.

However, the service will be run by a different operator.

Following a retendering exercise, Shropshire Council has awarded a five-year contract to Select Bus Services.

The service will continue to be operated by Arriva until August 1.