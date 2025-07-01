Police seeking two young males who rode an off-road bike in a "dangerous manner' during Shifnal Carnival

PCSO Steven Breese said two males, approximately 14 to 16 years old, were seen riding the motorbike along Victoria Road and Aston Street, before returning in the opposite direction.

It happened between 3.20pm and 3.40pm last Saturday (June 28) while Shifnal Carnival was taking place in the town.

Police said neither male was wearing a helmet. The rider is described as white with short brown hair, wearing a black t-shirt, black trousers and grey trainers.

Meanwhile, the passenger has been described as a white male with short light brown/blonde hair, wearing a black and red t-shirt, black shorts, black trainers, and a blue rucksack.

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "We are appealing to the Shifnal community for information after two young males were seen riding an off-road motorcycle in a dangerous manner.

"Two males, approximately 14 to 16 years of age were seen riding the motorbike along Victoria Road onto Aston Street before returning in the opposite direction a short time later.

"If you witnessed these males riding or have any information on the identity of these males please contact us."

Anyone who can help should email sa.snt@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 00305_I_28062025.