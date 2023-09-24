Donkey sanctuary equipment set to be sold off at auction

By Richard WilliamsShifnalPublished: Comments

An auction is set to take place to sell off the equipment from a Shifnal animal sanctuary that was forced to close earlier this month.

Tractors and other equipment belonging to Scotty's Animal Sanctuary is being sold
Tractors and other equipment belonging to Scotty's Animal Sanctuary is being sold

Scotty’s Donkeys & Animal Park had been based at Apley Estate for 10 years but closed its doors for the last time on September 3 when its lease comes to an end.

The animal sanctuary was set up by Tony "Scotty" Scott and his wife Gemma Mytton-Scott at the Apley Estate on the A442 Bridgnorth Road a decade ago. They said the decision to close had caused "heartache".

While Mr Scott and his wife are finding homes for 100 animals at the sanctuary, the equipment used in the animal park is set to go under the hammer next month.

EVen the party and educaiton room is being sold off

In a sale arranged by Shrewsbury based Halls Livestock and Machinery Sales, on Saturday, October 21 at 10.30am, a range of items belonging to the donkey sanctuary will be sold off.

The sale includes tractors, a pick-up truck, feed and fencing for the livestock, and even the former activity centre office building.

All enquiries should be sent to Halls Livestock and Machinery Sales on 01743 462620.

Shifnal
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Farming
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News