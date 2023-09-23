Driver gets a ticket and others asked to wise up and not park inconsiderately near schools

Police have asked drivers to wise up on where they cannot park after noticing problems with parking around schools.

Picture: Shifnal and Albrighton SNT
Officers in the Shifnal and Albrighton area have tweeted and sent messages to residents in the area and included a picture of one vehicle that was given a notice.

PCSO Steven Breese, of the area's Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Whilst conducting safer outside school patrols, a B21 advisory notice was given to the owner of this vehicle."

The officer added that it isn't the first time they have received reports of inconsiderate and illegal parking at schools in the area.

On Twitter (X) and the West Mercia Police Neighbourhood Alerts system they have advised people to find advice on where not to park. Visit neighbourhoodmatters.co.uk/Alerts/A/107981/Parking-concerns.

