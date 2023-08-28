Drop-in fostering event being hosted by council

Shropshire Council's fostering team is holding a drop-in event in Shifnal.

The next one takes place on Friday at Shifnal's Number 5 Cafe on 5 Park Street.

Drop-ins will be from 10am to 12pm and there is no need to book.

Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Cabinet Member for Children and Education said: “Every child in Shropshire deserves a loving home and fostering, for many children, can be their first positive experience of family life.

“Our foster carers do an incredible job of providing them with the stability and confidence they need. By committing their time and their love, carers give children – and often whole families – the time and the space to rebuild their lives.

“So, if you’re interested in becoming a foster carer, why not drop-in for a coffee and chat at our fostering drop in events.

“You can come along by yourself or with a partner. If you are feeling indecisive about fostering or you’re not sure where to start your journey, this drop-in event is your perfect opportunity to find out more information. If you want to go ahead with the fostering process, there will be an advisor on hand to help you fill out the form if you so wish to do so.

“There will be coffee drop-ins taking place across Shropshire over the next month. You can find out more by following Shropshire Fostering’s Facebook page to keep up to date on our upcoming drop-ins.

“If you are in Shifnal and want to speak to our Shropshire Fostering team face-to-face about any questions you may have, this is our last session in the area for a while and it would be great to see you there.”

Areas which want to host Shropshire Fostering sessions can get in touch on Facebook, call 0800 783 8798 or e-mail via the website shropshirefostering.co.uk/enquire/