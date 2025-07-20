Bike4Life ride out festival 2025: Route, times, road closures, how it started, charity and everything you need to know

The Bike4Life Ride out and Festival 2025 raises money for the West Midlands Air Ambulance and is one of the UK's biggest ride outs with more than 3.500 bikers signed up.

Starting at Meole Brace in Shrewsbury the petrol procession will snake 26 miles, including the M54 and A5 which will be closed to the public, and finish at Weston Park, on the border of Staffordshire and Shropshire.

Bike4Life riders on the M54

The Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival, taking place on Sunday 20th July, is one of the UK’s most popular and biggest ride outs – attracting more than 6,000 bikers, pillions and spectators.

Started as a celebration of biking culture in 2010 as charity fundraiser Bike4Life attracts stars from the motorcycle world, this year superbike legend Carl Fogarty MBE will be one of the riders.

The ride is 26 miles from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury, to the Bike4Life Festival at Weston Park in Shropshire. The A5 and M54 are closed to the public for the event, making it a truly memorable day out for everyone.

There will be some traffic restrictions, starting from 10.20am, and for up to two hours, while the huge convoy passes through. All eastbound movements will be stopped at the A5 Dobbies, A5 Emstrey, and A5 Preston Boats roundabouts.

Bike4Life 2024

There will also be closures of the eastbound entry slip roads on the M54 at Junctions 7, 6, 5, 4 and no traffic movements other than the motorcycles at Junction 3 and the A41 northbound as far as the junction with Offoxey Road until the ride out clears.

Bikers will start gathering at the start line around 8,30am and then will depart at 10.30am on Sunday. Riders have to pre-book to be part of the procession but visitors can buy tickets to the festival at Weston Park on the gate.

Thousands of spectators are expected to line the route to see one of the spectacles of the year in the region.

Tickets for the ride out are priced £20 for a motorcycle, £30 for motorcycle and pillion and the festival entry fee is £7.50.

A Bife4Life spokesman said: "Bike4Life is a celebration that brings together motorcycle enthusiasts, festival goers and families to support the lifesaving work of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. Bikers can take part in one of the largest Ride Outs in the country on a closed motorway to then join a family friendly Festival at Weston Park.

Bike4Life gathering at Meole Brace Park and Ride, last year

"Sponsored by The Bike Insurer, this a fantastic day out with an almighty ride out, celebrity bikers, bands, great food and entertainment. All funds raised help Midlands Air Ambulance Charity raise funds for future lifesaving missions."

The spokesman added: "The Ride Out kicks off the festival, offering a unique experience as thousands of motorcycles travel together through the heart of the Midlands Enjoy a full day of live music from top bands and artists, thrilling stunt shows, and special guest appearances from celebrities and biking legends. The Ride Out's end point and Bike4Life Festival site is Weston Park in Shifnal."

Other luminaries from the biking world revving their silver machines for charity include British Superbike star Jason Whitham, former racer and commentator Steve Parrish and seven-time motorcycle trials world outdoor champion Dougie Lamkin.

And everyone's favourite dancing funnyman Bez, from the Happy Mondays and Black Grape, will also be at Bike4Life.

The Bike4Life spokesman added: "The festival has a wide range of stalls featuring the latest in biking gear, accessories, and technology from leading brands. With attractions and activities for all ages, the festival is a fantastic day out for families, not just bikers."

Doors open at Weston Park at 8am and the fun will continue until 4pm.