Pedestrians to be diverted to get to the Co-op as Shifnal revamp plan enters new phase

File photo of Shifnal high street roadworks as part of the regeneration of the area..

Shifnal Town Council has announced that contractors McPhillips (Wellington) will be returning to the central site on February 13.

A spokesman for the project says walk boards and a short pedestrian diversion will be needed for pedestrians to be able to access the Co-op shop.

"The Co-op paving replacement will require careful management during construction. Pedestrian safety is of paramount importance and there is also the need to be mindful of the Co-op's opening hours.

"There isn't a viable, safe alternative route for pedestrians wishing to access Bradford Street or the Co-op from the Aston Streetcar park outside of normal day time hours.

"Arrangements are therefore in place for the path to be closed during the day so work can be undertaken and then re-opened at the then of teach day to allow access.

"Walk boards will be provided to make access possible, and during the day pedestrians will be diverted via The Parade, a short distance away."

The path will be made silver grey to match Bradford Street, and new drainage installed.

There will also be the renewal of a section of paving by Patons, installation of hanging basket poles, the replacement of a bus shelterin Victoria Road, as well as lines and signs.

The works are intended to be fully complete by mid March.

The Shropshire Council project for Shifnal, which was first agreed back in 2015, started on Monday September 13.

One of the ideas of the scheme is to ease congestion and slow vehicles down as they approach the junction joining Aston Street, Victoria Road, Bradford Street and Market Place.

The first phase of the work takes in Broadway and Bradford junction to Aston Street, as well as the Market Street and Victoria Road junction, and is scheduled to last until October 21.

The scheme is fully funded by Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds and developers’ Section 106 contributions.

The scheme has been subject to public consultation and public meetings, and has been approved by Shropshire Council, Shifnal Town Council and local councillors.