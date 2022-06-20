Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Flag flown high for Armed Forces Day in Shifnal

By Paul JenkinsShifnalPublished:

Shifnal Town Council held its annual flag raising ceremony to mark Armed Forces Day.

Attending an Armed Forces Day flag raising event, (left-right) reverend Chris Thorpe, corporal Alan Ashall, and the mayor of Shifnal councillor Roger Cox, at Shifnal Village Hall
Attending an Armed Forces Day flag raising event, (left-right) reverend Chris Thorpe, corporal Alan Ashall, and the mayor of Shifnal councillor Roger Cox, at Shifnal Village Hall

Representatives of the council, armed forces, the Royal British Legion (RBL) schools and the general public outside Shifnal Village Hall for the traditional ceremony.

They included two officers from nearby RAF Cosford and members of the Shifnal RBL as well as pupils from Idsall School, Shifnal Primary and St Andrews Primary.

Shifnal Mayor Roger Cox raised the flag as the group held a minute's silence.

Armed Forces day takes place nationally on the last Saturday of June and shows support for men and women who make up the armed forces community from currently serving troops to service families. The flag is raised on buildings and landmarks around the country,

Shifnal
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News