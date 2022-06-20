Flag flown high for Armed Forces Day in Shifnal

Representatives of the council, armed forces, the Royal British Legion (RBL) schools and the general public outside Shifnal Village Hall for the traditional ceremony.
They included two officers from nearby RAF Cosford and members of the Shifnal RBL as well as pupils from Idsall School, Shifnal Primary and St Andrews Primary.
Shifnal Mayor Roger Cox raised the flag as the group held a minute's silence.
Armed Forces day takes place nationally on the last Saturday of June and shows support for men and women who make up the armed forces community from currently serving troops to service families. The flag is raised on buildings and landmarks around the country,