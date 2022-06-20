Flag flown high for Armed Forces Day in Shifnal

Attending an Armed Forces Day flag raising event, (left-right) reverend Chris Thorpe, corporal Alan Ashall, and the mayor of Shifnal councillor Roger Cox, at Shifnal Village Hall

Representatives of the council, armed forces, the Royal British Legion (RBL) schools and the general public outside Shifnal Village Hall for the traditional ceremony.

They included two officers from nearby RAF Cosford and members of the Shifnal RBL as well as pupils from Idsall School, Shifnal Primary and St Andrews Primary.

Shifnal Mayor Roger Cox raised the flag as the group held a minute's silence.