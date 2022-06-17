Two trapped in cars after crash on main road near Shifnal

The collision happened on the A41 Newport Road at Tong at around 5pm.

Emergency services responded to 999 calls saying that people were trapped in the vehicles.

West Mercia Police's Operations & Communications Centre said the A41 was closed at Shifnal from the M54 Junction 3 up to Stanton Road.

Fire crews from Telford Centre Fire Station went to the scene along with the ambulance service and police.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The road traffic accident involved two saloon vehicles. Two people were trapped and were released from the vehicles."