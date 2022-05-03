History group ready to open exhibition ahead of Jubilee

Ready for the Jubilee exhibition, Shifnal Local History Group volunteer Tom Clarke, at The Old Fire Station, Shifnal.

They hope that people will visit the exhibition and free coffee morning at The Old Fire Station and see the the hundreds of photographs stored in the archives as well as learn the stories behind the scores of items of memorabilia connected with the market town.

Visitors are also being encouraged to take along photographs they might have of any previous Jubilee celebrations so they can be copied and added to the wealth of local history that has been preserved for future generations.

Jenny Johnson, spokesman for the 16 volunteers who take turns to act as stewards, said: "The exhibition is open on Fridays from 2pm to 4pm and from 10am to noon on Saturdays.

"This Saturday we plan to hold a free coffee morning to encourage people to visit the exhibition and see what is displayed.

"We also want to encourage people to bring along their photographs and memories of previous Jubilees so that these might be added to the archives.

"We have hundreds of photographs in box files relating to many different things such as local groups, the church and the carnival.

"There is a miniature of The Wonder, a stage coach which used to run from London to Holyhead and stopped at Shifnal, as well as a painting depicting its arrival.

"We also have a very early Bronze Age axe head.

"There is also a football shirt which belonged to the referee Jack Taylor, who lived in Shifnal and who took part in the World Cup.

"A shirt belonging to Wolves and England goal-keeper Bert Williams is also among the artefacts.

"A pictorial time-line has also been made for children to enjoy and this shows the history of the town, from Roman times to the Great Fire in 1591.

"This was caused by a maid dropping tallow from a candle onto rush flooring and the resulting fire partly destroyed the church and many homes.