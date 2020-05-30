Lovebirds hatch plan to make eggstra cash

Alex Hughes and Joanne Newey, who moved to Shifnal during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, have set up Shifnal Egg Drop, providing fresh eggs to people in the area.

They started the venture as a way of making a bit of extra money, planning to sell to a few people in Shifnal, but they have been inundated with orders and have already sold nearly 12,000 eggs since the end of April.

Alex gets the eggs from a friend who owns a chicken farm, and the couple then take and deliver orders via their Facebook page.

He said: "I've been a resident of Shifnal since March with my girlfriend Joanne. We moved into our new house just as we went into lockdown, and have since set up a small local business called Shifnal Egg Drop.

"I have a good friend who has a chicken farm in Tamworth, which is where the eggs are sourced from each week.

"With the current situation we find ourselves in, the original idea was the simply sell a few eggs to our new neighbours on our estate, plans of selling no more than 100 eggs a week to get a bit of extra cash into the house should anything go wrong. Especially having just moved into our first home.

"Since launching on April 21, we have had an absolutely unbelievable response. We have sold near enough 12,000 eggs, and the orders are still coming in thick and fast each week. We've recently launched our service in Perton also, and have plans of expanding further to areas like Albrighton, Codsall, Priorslee and more.

"The residents of Shifnal have all been getting involved, posting pictures of their eggs, commenting with some of the worst puns imaginable and essentially just bringing a real sense of community in these unusual times."

To order visit Shifnal Egg Drop on Facebook