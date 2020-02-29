Family tribute to 'loving mummy to two children' killed in crash near Weston Park

Emma Price, 38, from Shifnal, died in a crash on the A5 at Burlington, near Weston Park, on Friday, February 14.

Her family has released a tribute along with a picture of Emma, whom they describe as "a loving mummy to two young children".

The statement said: "The bright beautiful vivacious and charismatic blonde you see in the photo sadly left us in a meaningless cruel tragic road accident.

"More than that she was a devoted wife, daughter, sister and granddaughter, a loving mummy to two young children and an amazing nurse, dedicating her life to her family and helping others."

Police have said that inquiries into the crash are continuing and they have renewed their appeal for any witnesses to come forward, including any with dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can contact PC Andy Burrell on 101 ext 5785.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org