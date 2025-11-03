The Oakengates Town Council by-election, which is for the Oakengates and Wombridge Ward, is due to take place on Thursday, November 20.

The election comes after the death of long-serving councillor Ernie Dabbs on August 17.

The town council would have been allowed to co-opt a new councillor without a vote, but enough members of the public submitted requests, meaning a full by-election was called.

But it has now emerged that polling cards sent out to voters in the ward were printed with the wrong details.