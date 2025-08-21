Shropshire Star
'A truly inspiring Oakengates man': Telford council pays tribute after death of 94-year-old councillor

A Telford council has paid tribute to a "true community man" after it confirmed the death of a 94-year-old councillor.

By Dominic Robertson
Published

Oakengates Town Council described Councillor James Ernest Dabbs, known as Ernie, as an "Oakengates man" who showed "truly inspiring" lifelong commitment to the town.

In a post on social media the council said Councillor Dabbs had worked at GKN Sankey, where he had been a foreman in the tool room until he retired.

The council's website also says Councillor Dabbs was as former miner.

Councillor James Ernest (Ernie) Dabbs. Picture: Oakengates Town Council
The tribute says Councillor Dabbs will be remembered "fondly as a true community man".

It said: "It is with sadness that we share the passing of Councillor James Ernest (Ernie) Dabbs, who has left us at the age of 94 years.

"Ernie was a proud 'Oakengates man' whose lifelong commitment to our town was truly inspiring.

"He was an active member of his church, a passionate advocate for local history, and a founder member of the Friends of Hartshill Park group.

"Throughout his life, he worked for GKN Sankey’s, where he served as a Foreman in the Tool Room until his retirement.

"Ernie was well liked and respected by all who knew him.

"We remember him fondly as a true community man.

"Funeral details will be shared when they are known. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

