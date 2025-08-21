'A truly inspiring Oakengates man': Telford council pays tribute after death of 94-year-old councillor

Oakengates Town Council described Councillor James Ernest Dabbs, known as Ernie, as an "Oakengates man" who showed "truly inspiring" lifelong commitment to the town.

In a post on social media the council said Councillor Dabbs had worked at GKN Sankey, where he had been a foreman in the tool room until he retired.

The council's website also says Councillor Dabbs was as former miner.

Councillor James Ernest (Ernie) Dabbs. Picture: Oakengates Town Council

The tribute says Councillor Dabbs will be remembered "fondly as a true community man".

It said: "It is with sadness that we share the passing of Councillor James Ernest (Ernie) Dabbs, who has left us at the age of 94 years.

"Ernie was a proud 'Oakengates man' whose lifelong commitment to our town was truly inspiring.

"He was an active member of his church, a passionate advocate for local history, and a founder member of the Friends of Hartshill Park group.

"Throughout his life, he worked for GKN Sankey’s, where he served as a Foreman in the Tool Room until his retirement.

"Ernie was well liked and respected by all who knew him.

"We remember him fondly as a true community man.

"Funeral details will be shared when they are known. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time."