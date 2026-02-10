Man bailed after break in at Newport antique shop

West Mercia Police officers were called to Junk and Disorderly in Newport's High Street last Wednesday following a report that someone had broken in to the store.

Upon arrival, officers said they found damage to the door and the inside of the shop.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary following the incident, which happened at around 9.15pm.

Police were called to Junk and Disorderly in Newport's High Street following a report of a break in. Photo: Google

Police have since confirmed that the man has been bailed as enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Police were called to Junk and Disorderly on Upper Bar around 9.15pm on Wednesday, February 4, following a report that someone had broken into the premises.

"Officers arrived to find the door and inside of the shop damaged. A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He has been bailed as enquiries continue."