Shropshire Star
Close

Man bailed after break in at Newport antique shop

A 34-year-old man who was arrested following a break in at a Newport antique store has been released on bail.

By Megan Jones
Published

West Mercia Police officers were called to Junk and Disorderly in Newport's High Street last Wednesday following a report that someone had broken in to the store.

Upon arrival, officers said they found damage to the door and the inside of the shop.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary following the incident, which happened at around 9.15pm.

Police were called to Junk and Disorderly, an antique store on Newport's high street, following a report of a break in. Photo: Google
Police were called to Junk and Disorderly in Newport's High Street following a report of a break in. Photo: Google

Police have since confirmed that the man has been bailed as enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Police were called to Junk and Disorderly on Upper Bar around 9.15pm on Wednesday, February 4, following a report that someone had broken into the premises. 

"Officers arrived to find the door and inside of the shop damaged. A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He has been bailed as enquiries continue."