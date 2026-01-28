Newport community rallies round mission to get 8,000 birthday cards to Black Country girl with cancer

Seven-year-old Amelia Kolpa, from Rowley Regis in the Black Country, is currently receiving palliative care after a six-year battle with cancer.

Amelia was just two years old when she was first diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma in September 2020. Two years later, after a series of treatments, scans revealed the youngster had no evidence of active disease.

Seven-year-old Amelia is hoping to receive more than 8,000 cards in time for her eight birthday. Photo: Instagram/amelia_fight_neuroblastoma

But in 2024, Amelia relapsed, and despite further treatment she is now receiving palliative care.

To mark her eighth birthday on March 3, Amelia is hoping to collect more than 8,000 cards and break the record for the most birthday cards received in the UK.

To support the campaign, Newport councillor Peter Scott has installed a drop-off point in the Post Office at Cards 'n' Play in High Street.

Cards collected in the Post Office will be collected on Friday afternoon (January 30) and taken to Rowley Regis.