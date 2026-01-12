Lorry collides with a tree on an A41 roundabout near Newport - delays as police on scene

Police were called to Forton Roundabout near Newport at around 1pm on Monday following a crash involving a HGV.

Photographs from the scene show the lorry wedged into trees at the centre of the island.

A crashed lorry sits amongst the trees at Forton Island, near Newport

At around 3.30pm, the lorry was being removed from the roundabout by recovery workers.

Live traffic data showed traffic was backed up along the A41 in both directions and along the A519 towards Forton at around 4pm.

A crashed lorry sits amongst the trees at Forton Island, near Newport

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 1pm this afternoon (12 January) with a report of a road traffic collision on the Forton Roundabout.

"Officers arrived to find a lorry that had driven over the roundabout and collided with a tree. Officers remain at the scene to manage the traffic."

No injuries have been reported and West Midlands Ambulance Service were not in attendance.

The haulage company has been contacted for comment.