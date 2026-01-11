Work to repair and preserve Newport's historic Black Shed given green light

The Black Shed which sits on the Water Lane car park in Newport was built in 1840 and is believed to be one of the few remaining wharf sheds in the country.

It harks back to the medieval times when the Shropshire town had a thriving fishing industry at Newport Pool. But that silted up and the canal side use has changed.

The fishing history is remembered in the town’s heraldic symbol, which features three fish.

Newport Town Council has now been given permission by planners at Telford & Wrekin Council to carry out repairs to the building.

Newport's Black Shed opposite Cosy Hall. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Its gutters will be replaced and various damaged or worn-out parts of the building will be replaced, including some of the bricks.

The Black Shed sits in the town’s conservation area and the borough council's officers have now said the works will be “in keeping with the character and appearance of the site".

“Given the nature of the proposed works, officers are satisfied that the works will not result in any significantly detrimental harm upon the residential amenity of neighbouring properties; this is by way of nearness, loss of privacy or an overbearing impact being caused,” officials wrote.

It had been used by Newport in Bloom, the Newport and Shrewsbury Canal Trust and the local history society before being taken over by the town council.