Farm near Newport applies to use animal feed buildings for commercial use

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council have been asked to check that the application from Abbey Farm, in Lilleshall, near Newport, falls within the business’s permitted development rights.

Lilyhurst Road at Lilleshall near Newport. Picture: Google Maps

Planning agent Peter Richards & Co, of Prees Heath, near Whitchurch in Shropshire, has told planners that the change would mean having smaller light goods vehicles rather than larger tractors and farm machinery on Lilyhurst Road.

The proposed light industrial and storage use “will not adversely impact the surrounding uses with suitable separation afforded the nearest dwellings,” the agent had told planners.

“The subject building is primarily accessed from Lilyhurst Road where visibility is more than sufficient from the junction,” the agent writes.

“There will be a minimal difference in the number and scale of vehicle movements between the agricultural usage of the building and the proposed commercial use, with much of the commercial traffic being smaller light goods vehicles as opposed to larger tractors and farm machinery.

“The anticipated traffic movements are relatively low-key and suitably catered for on the adjoining highway network. The proposed use is considered unlikely to raise fundamental issues on the highway.”

The 850 sqm of buildings are of steel frame construction and previously utilised for storage of animal feed, principally silage.

Planners have been told that the change of use is permitted development.

“It is politely requested that the Local Planning Authority determine this prior notification application positively,” the agent has asked the planning department.

A period of public consultation has been started on the application.

Details can be found on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal with the reference TWC/2025/0877.

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live. Visit publicnoticeportal.uk.

