10 amazing Shropshire tractor run photos as event raises thousands for charity

The annual Coombes' Charity Tractor Road Run returned for the tenth time, with more than 100 vehicles descending on Woodlands Farm in Weston-under-Lizard for the event.

The run was hosted at the farm thanks to the Bradford Estates, and took place after skipping last year because Dave Coombes was moving house.

More than 100 tractors turned out to Woodlands Farm from all over Shropshire, Cheshire, and Staffordshire to work off the Christmas excesses with a twenty-mile tractor run around the country lanes and surrounding communities.

Tractor convoy leader Roger Perry from Haughton on his David Brown 850.

Almost £3,000 was collected at the event, which took place on Monday, December 29, with the funds going to the Gnosall & Newport Lions Club and its Prostate Cancer Testing & Awareness initiative.

Sarah Bradbury from Adbaston - only her second road run.

Mr Coombes gave a safety speech and the background behind the run, then at 10am it was time for the off.

Paul Hill from Telford on his Nuffield Universal 4.

Local tractor enthusiast, Richard Bowler also had some of his collection of vehicles out, giving a number of first-time tractor drivers an opportunity to participate in the run.

Louise Chapman from Crewe on Fergie.

A number of drivers had decorated their tractors. Among them were James Maiden of Cross Houses, Paul Hill and John Balderstone both of Telford.

John Banks from Sheriffhales on his MF 135 was the last tractor in the convoy.

Meanwhile, soon to be a nonagenarian, Howard Crewe from Brewood, Clare Farrell from Newport, Louise Chapman from Crewe, Sarah Bradbury from Adbaston and Ian Elcock from Shawbury were wrapped up warm against the weather on their open tractors.

John Balderstone from Telford on his MF65.

Firstly, the convoy, led by Roger Perry of Haughton, headed south, down to Tong, crossing the motorway and onto the traffic lights at Cosford where a left was taken.

James Maiden from Cross Houses Nuffield 465

The convoy went on through Shackerley to turn out at the Big Wood on the Chillington Hall Estate and re-cross the motorway to Codsall Wood.

Ian Elcock from Shawbury on his Ford super dexta 3000.

It then headed up Whitehouse Lane before crossing Port Lane to Pendeford Hall Lane, taking the first crossing of the Shropshire Union Canal before turning onto Cartwright Lane running parallel to the canal before crossing to Hatton farm for the coffee stop - thanks to Severn Trent Water.

Howard Crewe from Brewood on his Ford 4000.

After a refreshing brew and biscuits, it was time for the off again up the mile-long concrete road to meet the tarred road and cross the staggered junction.

Clare Farrell from Newport on International.

The convoy made their way past Chillington Hall taking in the Georgian frontage of the premises and the Capability Brown landscaped parkland.

The group continued on through Coldham to Bishops Wood where villagers lined the route and the convoy circumnavigated the village to pick up Offoxey Road.

There the tractors turned onto the Bradford Estates again and weaved their way across the private roads of Weston Park to the main entrance and return to the Woodlands Farm.

The drivers were then treated to fish or pie and chips from Jones Fish & Chip Shop, in Newport, followed by a selection of desserts, most of which were homemade by Shiela Coombes and her team of ladies.

Then the raffle was drawn before Dave Coombes delivered a thank you speech, thanking the landowners of Bradford Estates and Severn Trent Water, all helpers and local businesses that had sponsored the event - Matthews Butchers and Tan Bank Tyres Limited and TFM Farm & Country Superstore.

Some of Gnosall & Newport Lions members then took the chance to explain about the prostate testing initiative for any men over the age of 40, to have a PSA test at Cosy Hall, in Newport either on Friday, April 10, or Friday, May 1.

The event has now raised well over £20,000 over the ten occasions it has been run, either for SANDS (Stillbirth & Neonatal Death Society) or Gnosall & Newport Lions Club’s Prostate Cancer Testing & Awareness.