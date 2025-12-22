Free NHS app help on offer at Newport Library

AbilityNet and local volunteers are offering a free drop-in session to help residents install and use the NHS App at Newport Community Library on Thursday, January 8.

The sessions, which will cover installation and an overview of what the app can do, will run from 10am to 1pm.

Newport Community Library

Each session will last approximately 20 to 30 minutes. Attendees should bring a device that can connect to the internet, such as a smartphone, tablet, or laptop, along with their email address and mobile phone number.

It is also helpful, though not essential, to bring a form of ID, your NHS number, and a code provided by your surgery.

A spokesperson for Newport Town Council said: "Even if you do not have these items, support will still be available, though completing the NHS App setup may take longer and could require a visit to your surgery."