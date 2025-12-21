'Totally unacceptable': Contractors apologise after 'huge disturbance' to Newport residents

Contractors working on the construction of a new £20m retirement community in Newport have apologised after what they said was a "totally unacceptable" disturbance to neighbouring residents last week.



The statement, issued by project manager, Darren Lewis, said that a waste tanker had arrived at 6.50am to empty an onsite septic tank and the flashing beacons and "persistent" use of the horn had created a "huge disturbance" to neighbours.

Apologising, the project manager moved to reassure residents that, going forward, the tanker would only visit the site between 4pm and 4.30pm.

McPhillips project manager, Darren Lewis

Mr Lewis said: “I’d like to personally apologise to residents and neighbours for the very early arrival of a waste tanker this week.

"Arriving at 6.50am to empty our onsite septic tank, flashing beacons and persistent use of the horn was a huge disturbance to our neighbours and is totally unacceptable.

“We have listened to your concerns and I’m happy to confirm that going forward, the tanker will visit site once a week between 4 and 4.30pm. There will be no more visits before January 5.

"May I take this opportunity to thank you all for your ongoing support, and wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

Eventually, the site - opposite Mere Park Garden Centre - will be made up of 61 apartments and 15 bungalows, which will be available to purchase or rent, along with optional 24-hour on-site care operated by Untold Living.

Work is due to be completed in summer 2026, when the retirement village will be named Sundew Court and handed over to the operator.

Speaking about the project earlier this year, Newport town councillor Rodney Pitt said: "There is a real shortage of good quality, smaller housing in the town and this development will enable retired older people who are settled in Newport to stay in the town but in much more manageable accommodation.

"I see this being a huge benefit to people locally.”