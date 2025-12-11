Post delays: Royal Mail to investigate after Newport resident receives no post for 11 days

The Shropshire Star was contacted by the Newport resident, who said she had received no mail since Friday, November 27.

She said she first noticed after friends and family queried whether her husband had received birthday cards sent to him, which had not arrived.

She said that after attempting to contact her sorting office she was directed to Oakengates.

After attending in person she was handed eight-days of letters - one of which was for a hospital appointment.

She said staff at the sorting office had told her they had been "overwhelmed" with the quantity of parcels requiring delivery.

'We take reports of delay seriously'

Asked about the issue the Royal Mail said it would look into the concerns.

Delivery offices can focus on clearing parcels during busy periods such as Christmas, due to the space taken up within the premises.

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “We take any reports of delay seriously and will look into any concerns raised locally.

"We want to reassure customers that the overwhelming majority of mail is arriving on time.

"If a route is affected, we work to clear any delays as quickly as we can.

"As we head into the busy Christmas period, our teams are well prepared to keep deliveries running smoothly.”