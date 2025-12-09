A number of emergency vehicles were seen on High Street in Newport from around 12.16am on Tuesday (December 9).

West Mercia Police said officers had attended after a report of an assault, and that two people had been arrested.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two crews and a critical air ambulance car to the scene, with one man taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said two men were arrested following the incident.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We received a call around 12.20am this morning (December 9) with a report of an assault on the High Street in Newport.

"Officers arrived and two men, aged 28 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of GBH and remain in custody."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We were called to a medical incident at The Square in Newport at 12.16am and sent two ambulances and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a man who they treated for injuries not believed to be serious before conveying him to Princess Royal Hospital."