Burton Borough celebrates achievements of pupils and partnership with businesses

More than 160 people attended the event which was described as ‘a fantastic evening of recognition, inspiration, and community spirit’.

The keynote address on the importance of work experience was delivered by Ben Haynes from the education business link team at Telford & Wrekin Council.

Guests and supporters on the night included the mayor of Newport, Councillor Thomas Janke, and his deputy, Councillor Bill Harper, along with Lawrence Wood, the principal of Telford College which sponsored the night’s showpiece award.

Deputy mayor of Newport Bill Harper with Charlotte Hawksworth

Other award presenters included Newport-based businesswoman Imogen Kelly of Immi’s Cakes & Bakes, and Andriane Usherwood-Brown from the Marches Careers Hub.

The hospital team received their award from Burton Borough students Kezia Keating and Felicity Williams

Year 10 student Jess White also performed songs from two musicals – Grease, and Les Miserables – as part of the ceremony.

The Mayor of Newport Thomas Janke presented a trophy to Amelia Lewis.

The work experience student of the year award went to Belle Phillips from Muxton, who spent time with the adult mental health services team in Telford. The 15-year-old, who wants to be a physiotherapist, said she was ‘surprised and happy’ to receive the award.

Imogen Kelly from Immi's Cakes and Bakes and Chloe Syrda-Smith

The teamwork award went to Ryan Brain, Charlotte Hawksworth won the professionalism award, Lexi Jackson won for personal growth, and Michael Kenny took the trophy for showing initiative. The caring for others award was won by Ameila Lewis, and Chloe Syrda Smith won for creativity and innovation.

Keynote speaker Ben Haynes

In the employer award category, the Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust was named best training provider, Eclipse Marketing took the best overall experience prize, and Sam Kilmister from Bobby’s Bistro was named most helpful mentor.

Belle Phillips receives the work experience student of the year shield from Lawrence Wood of Telford College

Caroline Bedford, the school principal, said: “This was a night dedicated to celebrating the incredible achievements of our young people – and a chance to express our heartfelt gratitude to the businesses who supported them so generously.

Burton Borough principal Caroline Bedford and Ryan Brain

“These opportunities are not just about our students gaining skills; they are about building confidence, character and aspiration.

Supportive employers - representatives from Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, Lyreco, MPFT, and Moorfield Primary School.

“The evening was particularly special because we were honouring a truly remarkable year group. They have consistently embodied our core values of being ambitious, proud and caring – qualities which have shone through in every aspect of their school life.”