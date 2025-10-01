Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent a number of fire engines to the incident at The Barley, on the corner of Newport's High Street at around 8.30pm yesterday - Tuesday, October 1.

The incident involved a blaze in the ground floor kitchen, with firefighters wearing breathing equipment to get inside the building and deal with the fire.

Two main jest and two hose reel jets were required, with police also attending due to the scale of the response.

Multiple fire crews responded to the incident. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

Telford's Amber Watch Wellington posted an update about the fire on its social media shortly after 11pm, saying: "Amber Watch currently in attendance at an ongoing job in Newport along with colleagues from Tweedale Fire Station, Green Watch Telford Central, Green Watch Wellington, Albrighton, and Newport Fire Station.

Multiple fire crews responded to the incident. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

"Numerous firefighters have been committed wearing BA (breathing apparatus) to fight a fire located in the ground floor kitchen."

Multiple fire crews responded to the incident. Picture: Amber Watch Wellington

The incident was declared over at around 12.47am.