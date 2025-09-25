Creative youngsters given chance to switch on Newport's Christmas lights through annual competition

Each October, Newport Town Council runs the festive competition for primary-school-aged children living in or attending school in the parish.

There are three age categories (nursery, reception and Year 1; school Years 2 and 3; and Years 4, 5 and 6) and a winner is selected from each category.

The entries are judged by independent adjudicators and the winning cards will become the mayor’s official Christmas cards for 2025 and will be displayed in the town council window.

2024's Christmas card competition winner, Isla. Photo: I&L Photography

An overall winner from the three victorious entries will have the honour of turning on the lights at the Newport Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday, November 22.

The winner from each category will also receive an open family ticket to NOVA Pantomime’s Treasure Island in February 2026.

Entries should be sent to Newport Town Council at The Guildhall, 1 High Street, Newport TF10 7AR by Friday, November 7.

Cards should be A5, folded in half to no bigger than 10.5cm by 15cm and should have the entrant's name, age, address, school year and school printed clearly on the back.

Full rules can be found on the town council website: newportshropshire-tc.gov.uk.