17 amazing photos as scarecrows take over village for beloved festival

Lilleshall's beloved scarecrow festival has returned with more than 70 creations taking over the Shropshire village.

By Dominic Robertson
The entertaining community event saw a big turnout despite the Saturday deluge.

Organised to raise money for Lilleshall Pre-school the festival featured scores of scarecrows throughout the village - as well as a host of other activities for families and youngsters to enjoy.

There was even good news ahead of the festival with the return of 'Cedric'.

Claire Kirk with one of the scarecrows
A scarecrow fishing

Poor Cedric had gone missing in the run up to the big day but was discovered abandoned in a field and returned to his post just in time.

The event has been put on by a determined committee of up to 15 people - responsible for a host of organising tasks.

LAST COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 20/09/25Lilleshall Scarecrow Festival. Newport Girls and Newport Owls football teams with: Ella Davies 9, Lola Davies 7 and Ava Petford 9.
(Left to right) Ella Davies, 9, Lola Davies, 7, and Ava Petford, 9 with a football themed display

