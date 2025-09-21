The entertaining community event saw a big turnout despite the Saturday deluge.

Organised to raise money for Lilleshall Pre-school the festival featured scores of scarecrows throughout the village - as well as a host of other activities for families and youngsters to enjoy.

There was even good news ahead of the festival with the return of 'Cedric'.

Claire Kirk with one of the scarecrows

A scarecrow fishing

Poor Cedric had gone missing in the run up to the big day but was discovered abandoned in a field and returned to his post just in time.

The event has been put on by a determined committee of up to 15 people - responsible for a host of organising tasks.