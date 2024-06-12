County show thanks sponsors as it builds up to big day

Newport Show takes place on July 13 with a number of celebrity guests already announced as part of the event.

The celebrity chef for the event will be the Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, whose success on the much-loved show has since seen her become an author, magazine columnist and TV regular.

YouTuber Olly ‘Blogs’ Harrison, whose farming videos have proved a huge hit, will also be making an appearance, while there is fresh entertainment for this year from the Broke FMX Motor Bike Display Team.

With the preparations now well in hand the organisers have hosted the show sponsors to thank them for their support.

The sponsors signed up to the event include Bill Somers Mortgage Services, Clarkes Solicitors, Parry Carver Solicitors, Be Bold Media, Ethos Bedding, Davies White & Perry, Lets Move Property Management, Barbers Estate Agents, Anslow Electrical, WR Partners, Logalog, AR Richards, Peter Booth Electrical, and Tinsdill Solicitors.

Show manager Sally Western said: "Newport Show are very grateful to all the sponsors who support the show, business engagement is key to our success. It’s also great to be able to promote companies and their services in the local area."

Children under five are admitted free to the show, and discounted tickets are currently available from https://newportshow.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/