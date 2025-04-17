In pictures: Latest award-winning snaps from Newport Photographic Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Earlier this month, Newport Photographic Club held the second of its open competitions - meaning club members could enter images of any subject.

The competition was for intermediate prints and advanced projected images.

The following images were chosen for recognition by committee member Howard Broadbent.

Advanced Projected Images

Howard Broadbend - Civil War Reenactor

Winner: Howard Broadbend - Civil War Reenactor

Colin Macklin - Entering the Louvre Abu Dhabi

Runner up: Colin Macklin - Entering the Louvre Abu Dhabi

Maria Macklin - View of Dubai from the Museum

3: Maria Macklin - View of Dubai from the Museum

Chris Lewis - Frosty Furrows at Sunrise

4: Chris Lewis - Frosty Furrows at Sunrise

Phil Green - Thames Barrier

5: Phil Green - Thames Barrier

Ron Hopkins - Leap of Faith

6: Ron Hopkins - Leap of Faith

Bill Spencer - Drinking in the Ambience

Highly Commended: Bill Spencer - Drinking in the Ambience

Alan Gripton - Kingfisher

Highly Commended: Alan Gripton - Kingfisher

Alan Gripton - Silent Bond

Commended: Alan Gripton - Silent Bond

Mike Warrender - Eastern Screech Owl

Commended: Mike Warrender - Eastern Screech Owl

Intermediate Prints

Ian Rowley - Kingfisher

Winner: Ian Rowley - Kingfisher

Mark Jones - Should’ve Gone to Specsavers

Runner up: Mark Jones - Should’ve Gone to Specsavers

Ian Rowley - Wild Barn Owl on the Hunt

3. Ian Rowley - Wild Barn Owl on the Hunt

Ian Rowley - Male Kestrel

4. Ian Rowley - Male Kestrel

Caron Malcolm - Red Boat, English Bridge

5. Caron Malcolm - Red Boat, English Bridge

Mark Jones - Morning Frost

6. Mark Jones - Morning Frost

Dave Collier - Poised

Highly Commended: Dave Collier - Poised

Dave Collier - Whitby Abbey

Highly Commended: Dave Collier - Whitby Abbey

Roger Walford - Bob and his Best Friend

Commended: Roger Walford - Bob and his Best Friend

Dave Collier - Georgia

Commended: Dave Collier - Georgia

Local professional wildlife photographer Mark Sisson will be the club's keynote speaker for this season, and will be presenting his new talk 'Under African Skies' on Tuesday, May 20.

This talk will be open to members of the public and, following the success of Mark's previous talk on the Falkland Islands, the club expects it to be very popular. Details of the evening will be announced closer to the time.

The club meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University. Details of the club and the programme are online at newportphotoclub.com.