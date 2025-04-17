In pictures: Latest award-winning snaps from Newport Photographic Club
Newport Photographic Club has held the second of its open competitions for 2025 - and here are some of the stunning entries.
Earlier this month, Newport Photographic Club held the second of its open competitions - meaning club members could enter images of any subject.
The competition was for intermediate prints and advanced projected images.
The following images were chosen for recognition by committee member Howard Broadbent.
Advanced Projected Images
Winner: Howard Broadbend - Civil War Reenactor
Runner up: Colin Macklin - Entering the Louvre Abu Dhabi
3: Maria Macklin - View of Dubai from the Museum
4: Chris Lewis - Frosty Furrows at Sunrise
5: Phil Green - Thames Barrier
6: Ron Hopkins - Leap of Faith
Highly Commended: Bill Spencer - Drinking in the Ambience
Highly Commended: Alan Gripton - Kingfisher
Commended: Alan Gripton - Silent Bond
Commended: Mike Warrender - Eastern Screech Owl
Intermediate Prints
Winner: Ian Rowley - Kingfisher
Runner up: Mark Jones - Should’ve Gone to Specsavers
3. Ian Rowley - Wild Barn Owl on the Hunt
4. Ian Rowley - Male Kestrel
5. Caron Malcolm - Red Boat, English Bridge
6. Mark Jones - Morning Frost
Highly Commended: Dave Collier - Poised
Highly Commended: Dave Collier - Whitby Abbey
Commended: Roger Walford - Bob and his Best Friend
Commended: Dave Collier - Georgia
Local professional wildlife photographer Mark Sisson will be the club's keynote speaker for this season, and will be presenting his new talk 'Under African Skies' on Tuesday, May 20.
This talk will be open to members of the public and, following the success of Mark's previous talk on the Falkland Islands, the club expects it to be very popular. Details of the evening will be announced closer to the time.
The club meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at Weston Hall at Harper Adams University. Details of the club and the programme are online at newportphotoclub.com.