Newport school hosts Easter afternoon tea to celebrate latest successes

The Year 7 teaching groups from Burton Borough School (BBS) held the event to celebrate their achievements so far, and each student had the opportunity to invite a special guest to join them on the day.

The afternoon began with a selection of treats prepared by students in their food design and technology lessons, and the menu included scones, cakes and biscuits all made from scratch.

There was also an Easter quiz, and a performance by the BBS choir who serenaded guests with their version of Price Tag by Jessie J.

Esme James and mum, Samantha Allaway, with Emma Edge - head of year 7

Principal Caroline Bedford said: “We were thrilled on the day to be joined by special guests who included parents and carers, as well as representatives from our local primary schools.

“They included headteachers and students from Newport CE Junior School, Lilleshall Primary School, Moorfield Primary School, and Tibberton CE Primary School – these students will be joining us at BBS in September and it was wonderful to have them with us to experience the warmth and community of our school.

From Lilleshall Primary, Steven Firmstone-Hill and Riley and Logan Gurd

“We also welcomed other guests including our school governors John Sullivan and Stuart Scollay, Abbie Smith from The Hub Newport, and Joanne Townsend from Newport Town Council.

“The afternoon tea event was a true celebration of the hard work, dedication and creativity of our Year 7 students.“I am incredibly proud of our students for their achievements and the enthusiasm they bring to everything they do. It is moments like these that remind us of the importance of collaboration and the strong relationships we have within our school and local community.”

Karen Heins, assistant head, and Emma Edge, head of year 7

Mrs Bedford said the school was already looking forward to its final summer afternoon tea event later in the year that would celebrate the remaining Year 7 classes.