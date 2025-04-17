Police investigating latest vandalism attack on Newport trees say they have 'secured CCTV footage'

Police in Telford and Wrekin say they have increased patrols in the Newport area and "secured CCTV footage" after the latest bout of vandalism targeting trees in the town.

The latest attack overnight on Tuesday (April 15) means at least five incidents involving the trees have taken place during 2025.

This time, around 25 trees across the King Charles Orchard and the Covid Memorial Woodland have been damaged - leaving just one tree standing in the orchard marking the monarch's coronation.

The latest attack has destroyed almost every tree in the Covid Memorial Woodland. Photo: David Jones

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We received a further report that 25 trees across Strine Park and Victoria Park in Newport were vandalised overnight.

"It was reported that the trees had been pulled over and snapped. These trees are part of the Covid Memorial Woodland and the King Charles III Orchard.

"Similar incidents have also occurred on Fishers Lock in February, and on High Street in March.

25 trees have been damaged by vandals in the latest attack. Photo: Peter Scott

"The Safer Neighbourhood Team have increased patrols in the area and have secured CCTV footage relating to some of that damage. Further enquiries are being undertaken in respect of those offences.

"These trees had been planted for the benefit of our local community, and we are looking to identify those responsible for the damage."

Those with information are asked to email newport.snt@westmercia.police.uk

Information can also be provided anonymously through the Crimestoppers website or by calling 0800 555111.