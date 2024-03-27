Town centre road to close for four days for resurfacing works

Patching works are set to place on Water Lane and Tan Bank in Newport from Monday, April 8 to Friday, April 12.

The work will take place under a road closure, which will be in place between 8am and 5pm.

Telford & Wrekin Council say the works are part of a £40m investment to "keep neighbourhoods safe, clean and well connected".

A spokesperson added: "The ‘Pride in our Community’ Highways Capital Programme will deliver improvements to infrastructure including roads, footpaths, sustainable transport, road safety, street furniture, drains and structures.

"Our highways vision is to ‘Keep Telford Moving’ and in 2024/2025 we will invest £9m to deliver a number of improvement schemes across the borough."

The work in Newport will be delivered by Balfour Beatty. For any questions, email: TelfordHighways@balfourbeatty.com