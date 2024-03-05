Mile of buckets marks countdown to Newport's St George's Day celebrations

The tenth annual St George’s day celebration in Newport High Street is set to take place on Saturday, April 20.

The English patron saint's day is always celebrated with particular enthusiasm in the town, with visitors and residents turning out in their hundreds to take part.

As well as spicy dragon sausages, street entertainers and a procession involving George and the dragon, tradition dictates over a month of fundraising in the lead-up to the big day.

Red buckets are placed in venues around the town, to raise money for local charities and signal that the countdown is on to the celebration.

Residents are encouraged to throw in any spare change in a bid to raise over a thousand pounds.

The scheme was inspired by the historic 'mile of pennies', a convention that would see pennies lined back-to-back for a mile throughout the town.

In the past, donations have help fund Newport's X-ray appeal, the foodbank, and some of the town's children's clubs.

At least seven local businesses have already installed the buckets in their establishments, including Ultimate Taxis, B&M and a handful of pubs.

On April 20, a temporary traffic restriction will be in place along High Street, Upper Bar, Stafford Street and St Marys Street, Newport between 12pm and 1pm to allow the procession to move safely.